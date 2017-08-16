How Celine Dion is getting her groove back

It’s been a year and a half since Celine Dion lost her husband, René Angélil, after his long battle with throat cancer. Her public mourning was heartbreaking. But time has passed, the world keeps turning, and now the Canadian chanteuse is forging ahead.
There’s no question that the Grammy-winning artist had — and will always have — deep love for her husband, who made her a star. In April, Dion, who cared for her ailing partner during his yearlong illness, told the Sun that she believes she’ll grieve for the rest of her life. “I miss him a lot,” she said. “I miss him a lot — for my partner, for the man I was embracing, kissing, making love with. My worries, my dreams … I proved to René that he was there for me and I’m going to be there for him — and I’m still there for him.”
But that doesn’t mean Dion isn’t going to live her best life in the process. Her European tour — the first without Angélil — was a smash success, garnering record-breaking attendance. But that pales in comparison to her new role as a style icon at the tender age 49, which is pretty much unheard of in the world of fashion. Though her first-time appearance at this year’s Met Ball set the train in motion, it’s more than taken off at high speed now, courtesy of her appearances during Paris Fashion Week.
Dion rocked some incredible looks, thanks in part to her partnership with Law Roach, her new stylist — or as he prefers to be called, her “image architect.” Though they’ve been working together for a year now, the two really upped their game with everything Dion wore in Paris. For example, a no-pants, thigh-high-boots look that set the internet aflame.
However, wagging tongues suggest it may not be just Roach who’s responsible for her new stylish glow. Paris Match insists Dion is engaged in a romance with one of her backup dancers, Pepe Munoz. Apparently the two were spending a lot of time together in Paris, but a quick denial via TMZ asserts that Munoz is a fashion illustrator whose work caught Dion’s eye, so he helped to sketch her amazing array of looks during Fashion Week. Not only did he join Dion at every runway show she attended, he was on set for her Vogue photo shoot, which included several amazing fashion moments. (Here’s a video of the entire epic fashion extravaganza.)
As sad as we all were to see Dion’s tour of Paris fashion porn come to an end, none of us were as sad to see her go as the Parisians, who bid her adieu with a snowstorm of confetti when she left her hotel for the last time.
And, of course, she left France in style — along with her 6-year-old twins sons, Nelson and Eddy.
But that doesn’t mean the Summer of Celine is over. Oh, no. Just yesterday, the songstress brought joy to the world with her hockey-mom antics at 16-year-old son René-Charles’s game in Quebec, where she danced away in the bleachers much to the glee of her fellow Canadians.
What’s next for Dion, our unofficial mascot of awesomeness in a year that continues to be terrifying? She’ll return to Caesars Palace to resume her Vegas residency on Aug. 27. Dion famously left the show for a yearlong hiatus to care for her husband between the summers of 2014 and 2015. She also took a little time off after he died in January 2016 but returned to the show and paid an emotional tribute to him just three weeks later.
Now that she’s set to return again, Dion is promising an updated show that will no doubt thrive with her newfound zeal for life. If her show is anything like her triumphant performance at this year’s Billboard Awards — during which she belted out “My Heart Will Go On,” crooned along to Cher backstage, and wore an epic gown with balloon sleeves — we may have to line up for tickets.
Even through all this awesomeness, Dion insists her heart is broken, and it will remain so. As she told the Sun, “I am definitely in love with him [René], married to him. He’s the love of my life. It’s very difficult for me to see myself with another person. The love that I have for him, I live it every day. And as a woman, we do have emotions and feelings that come and go. And it’s always with him.
“When I sing, it’s with him,” she continued. “When I hug my kids, it’s for him and it’s with him. I took time to grieve and I’m still grieving.”
She may still be grieving, but she’s honoring herself — and his legacy — by forging on in style.
Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:
69