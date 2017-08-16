How Celine Dion is getting her groove back

It’s been a year and a half since Celine Dion lost her husband, René Angélil, after his long battle with throat cancer. Her public mourning was heartbreaking. But time has passed, the world keeps turning, and now the Canadian chanteuse is forging ahead.

There’s no question that the Grammy-winning artist had — and will always have — deep love for her husband, who made her a star. In April, Dion, who cared for her ailing partner during his yearlong illness, told the Sun that she believes she’ll grieve for the rest of her life. “I miss him a lot,” she said. “I miss him a lot — for my partner, for the man I was embracing, kissing, making love with. My worries, my dreams … I proved to René that he was there for me and I’m going to be there for him — and I’m still there for him.”

But that doesn’t mean Dion isn’t going to live her best life in the process. Her European tour — the first without Angélil — was a smash success, garnering record-breaking attendance. But that pales in comparison to her new role as a style icon at the tender age 49, which is pretty much unheard of in the world of fashion. Though her first-time appearance at this year’s Met Ball set the train in motion, it’s more than taken off at high speed now, courtesy of her appearances during Paris Fashion Week.

Dion rocked some incredible looks, thanks in part to her partnership with Law Roach, her new stylist — or as he prefers to be called, her “image architect.” Though they’ve been working together for a year now, the two really upped their game with everything Dion wore in Paris. For example, a no-pants, thigh-high-boots look that set the internet aflame.

Celine Dion, in killer boots, is seen leaving the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris. (Photo: Splash News)

However, wagging tongues suggest it may not be just Roach who’s responsible for her new stylish glow. Paris Match insists Dion is engaged in a romance with one of her backup dancers, Pepe Munoz. Apparently the two were spending a lot of time together in Paris, but a quick denial via TMZ asserts that Munoz is a fashion illustrator whose work caught Dion’s eye, so he helped to sketch her amazing array of looks during Fashion Week. Not only did he join Dion at every runway show she attended, he was on set for her Vogue photo shoot, which included several amazing fashion moments. (Here’s a video of the entire epic fashion extravaganza.)

Celine Dion and her friend Pepe Munoz leaving the Ritz in Paris. (Photo: Splash News)

