Elvis’s wife of six years and mother of his only child, Lisa Marie Presley, says it’s “still hard to believe” he’s gone. “What I try to do is keep intact the DNA of who Elvis was and what he wanted to accomplish,” Priscilla, pictured here in 2016, recently told the Tampa Bay Times. Priscilla, who divorced the singer in 1973, has also done her best to keep her family intact. Last year, she took in Lisa Marie’s 8-year-old twins, Finley and Harper, while her daughter reportedly checked in to rehab. Priscilla also looked after the girls as Lisa Marie was embattled in a divorce with Michael Lockwood, who was under investigation for child abuse. She has also kept herself in the public eye — from penning her tell-all book to appearing on Dancing With the Stars. (Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)