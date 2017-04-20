Tess Holliday Boycotts Uber Over ‘Fat’ Driver She Says Body-Shamed Her

Tess Holliday clapped back at an Uber driver she claims body-shamed her during a recent ride. On Wednesday, the plus-size model posted a video clip in which her driver could be heard asking about her cholesterol. “My cholesterol is fine,” the 31-year-old star replied. “I’m perfect. Yeah, I’m healthy.” The video does not show the driver’s face, but his own thick waist is in full view of the camera.

“Hey @uber I don’t pay more to use your ‘black car’ service to be told that there’s no way I could possibly be healthy because I’m fat & then questioning it. No one should have to tolerate this at any level of the services you offer,” Holliday wrote. “I’m fat. I also have a fat wallet & will no longer be using your services. Ever.” She did concede that after their exchange about her weight, the driver “turned off the radio & changed the subject,” but she felt it was too little, too late. “#putmymoneywheremymouthis #uberdriver #uber,” she finished the original post.





Later she went back to clarify and defend her statements. “Edited to add: saying my driver is fat was obviously being used as a descriptor & not to insult him. Also I did not show his face or use his name when filming, it was to be able to show what I deal with daily & why this behavior is unacceptable from anyone,” she reasoned.

One person who definitely has her back in this matter is her 10-month-old son, Bowie. “Bowie says no to body shaming ???? Its not cute- but he is!,” the proud mom captioned a video of her son adorably shaking his head “no.”





Holliday, who is the largest plus-size model ever to ink a deal with a major agency, is (understandably) an outspoken advocate for a healthy body image, and her Instagram feed is peppered with images showcasing her ample curves.

According to Mashable, an Uber spokesperson responded to Holliday’s social call-out saying, “We expect all riders and drivers to treat each other with respect as laid out in our Community Guidelines.”





Just to be clear, those ample curves will not be getting around town in an Uber, ever again.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:

• Vanessa Hudgens Is the ‘Mom’ of Coachella

• Seth Rogen Joins Fraternity at 35

• Kris Jenner Has “Never Been So Angry” After Reading Caitlyn Jenner’s New Book