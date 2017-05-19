Taylor Swift Went to Prom With a Fan — What Other Celebs Have Accepted a Promposal?

It’s almost prom season, which can mean only one thing: extravagant, over-the-top promposals.

High school students used to have to worry just about getting dressed up, buying a boutonniere and a corsage, and then finally getting a sweet ride to arrive in style. Now, thanks to the Internet, teens are focusing their attention on clever ways to ask someone to prom, usually via YouTube, creating promposals.

With nothing to lose, kids reach for the stars by asking their favorite celebrity to be their prom date. Guess what? Sometimes it even works! Let’s look at celebrities who have attended prom with a fan.

Taylor Swift appeared on the short-lived MTV show Once Upon a Prom, where the superstar attended prom with a very lucky guy. If that didn’t make you a big shot on campus, nothing would.

Vanessa Hudgens surprised Cesar Guerrero, a 17-year-old fan who was battling cancer. It was a special prom for Cesar, thrown by the Art of Elysium and Kaiser Permanente. He said, “It was the best night of my life.”





Justin Bieber, of course, has had several promposal videos but was unable to attend due to his busy schedule. However, in 2015 he did sneak into Chatsworth High School’s prom, and everyone was pretty chill about it, as you can see. It was close to his recording studio at the time, so he just decided to pop in for some fun with fans.

In kindergarten, Demi Lovato promised her friend Nolan that she would go to prom with him. In 2010, she was already famous, but she made good on her word and joined him. Luckily, her boyfriend at the time, Joe Jonas, was so cool with it that he rented a Rolls-Royce so they could arrive in style.

Most recently, Kylie Jenner made high school junior Albert Ochoa the coolest guy on campus. When Albert was turned down by a classmate for prom, he DM’d Kylie. She hopped on a private jet and flew to Sacramento, Calif., to surprise Albert and his entire class.

