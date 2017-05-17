Celebs Soak Up the Sun at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc

The annual Cannes Film Festival isn’t all about film. When the rich and famous have a little downtime, they can usually be spotted frolicking in and around the pool at the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in nearby Antibes, France. Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton chose the glamorous location for their honeymoon, and Kate Moss was reportedly banned for trashing one of the hotel’s pricey rooms. A-listers shell out up to $12,000 per night, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The cost of a cabana is not included.



