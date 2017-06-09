Is Taylor Swift Trolling Katy Perry On Her Album Release Day?

There is still bad blood between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

At midnight, Swift rereleased her entire music catalog on all major streaming sites. Of course, today’s also the day that Katy Perry’s album Witness drops.

The surprise announcement was made on Swift’s official fan Instagram account. She said she wanted to thank her fans in celebration of 1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide by putting her music out there again. Plus, all her albums are at a discounted price on iTunes.





Two years ago, Swift made headlines when she pulled her music from all the streaming services because she thought they treated artists unfairly.

There’s this whole issue too of Swift being M.I.A. for a long time now. There are hardly any posts from her on social media, and she’s kept her distance in public. So this “comeback,” even if it’s not her in person, does not seem like a coincidence.

While Swift hasn’t commented on the feud, Katy Perry has been more than happy to drop some juicy quotes. She recently aired out their dirty laundry with James Corden during her episode of “Carpool Karaoke.” And most recently, she told NME, “I mean, I’m not Buddha — things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know?”

In other entertainment news, Katy Perry was interviewed by a 7-year-old girl:



