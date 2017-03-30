Suri Cruise Was ‘Hurt’ by Hillary Clinton’s Loss

Just because she can’t vote for eight more years doesn’t mean Suri Cruise isn’t into politics. In fact, she took the results of the last presidential election quite hard, just as her mom did. “I thought Hillary was going to win this year, and it was such a — it just hurt so badly when she didn’t,” Katie Holmes said during her recent visit to the Jenna Bush Hager Show on Sirius XM. “It hurt my child so much as a 10-year-old, and it really made me think, ‘Oh, we have a lot … a long way to go as women,'” the 38-year-old star added.

It might seem like an odd match for Holmes to be so open with Hager, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, a Republican, but the two got to know each other 13 years ago when the actress was prepping for the movie First Daughter and reached out to the president’s younger daughter for insight into her life. She was apparently a big Dawson’s Creek fan, and the two hit it off from there.

This wasn’t the first time that Holmes had discussed her support for Hillary Clinton. She previously revealed that she and Suri had watched the debates last year together. “It’s wonderful to have my 10-year-old see a woman up there doing well and being very clear and thoughtful in her responses and in her passion for what she wants to do for our country,” she told People in October 2016. “That’s so powerful for a 10-year-old girl to see.”

View photos Katie Holmes on her way to the Tonight Show to talk with Jimmy Fallon. (Photo: AKM-GSI)

More

In her latest chat with the former first daughter, Holmes added that “having a great education” must be a priority for women around the globe. “As hard as we think we have it, there are so many women in the world that have it so much harder, and we really need to be strong and help them and help each other,” the Kennedys: After Camelot star noted. (Holmes is currently promoting the upcoming miniseries.) But while she was saddened by the results of the last election, Holmes is hardly giving up, noting, “We have to raise our girls to be very strong, not just for themselves, but to open the doors for other people.”





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: