Sophie Turner Denies Using the ‘N Word’ in Instagram Video

Sophie Turner has received backlash after allegedly using the N word. (Photo: Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Sophie Turner is speaking out after a debate ensued online as to whether or not she said the N word. The Game of Thrones star received backlash after a video of her supposedly using the racial slur surfaced on social media.

“I used the word ‘motherf***ers’ in a recent video posted in an Instagram story and not a hateful racial slur that has been suggested,” the 21-year-old actress said in a statement. “I am incredibly upset that anyone would think otherwise, and I want to make it clear that I would never use such an abhorrent word.”

The rumor mill started when DJ Brendan Fallis shared an Instagram video of Turner and her boyfriend, Joe Jonas, at the gym.

“Look who came today!” Fallis declares, before turning the camera on Jonas and Turner.

“Matcha in hand,” Jonas, 27, says, followed by Turner who asks, “What’s up, motherf***ers?”

Fallis deleted the video, but naturally it still lives online and can be seen below.





While you can hear Turner say “motherf***ers,” many people thought they heard something else. Turner and Jonas were soon slammed on Twitter.

sophie turner, a Caucasian, said the n word in a video while joe jonas, another Caucasian, laughed about it? pic.twitter.com/36T3acAumb — m (@jeonromantics) May 9, 2017





i knew sophie turner was trash after she said reverse racism was real…yall just learning this? — ㅤ (@veroncafisher) May 9, 2017





If you still stan Sophie Turner after she casually said the n word, please unfollow me pic.twitter.com/vExFJ3ob3j — cella (@alohacella) May 9, 2017





Neither Joe nor Sophie has addressed the incident on social media.





