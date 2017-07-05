Snoop Dogg Bootlegged a Copy of Jay-Z’s New Album Because He Couldn’t Figure Out How to Download It

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to technology, often posting Instagram videos to share his thoughts about everything from politics to sports and even recommendations for the best weed strains. But when the Dogg wanted to listen to Jay-Z’s new album, 4:44, he had to resort to other means to get a copy because he wasn’t rocking Tidal.

He said, “I want to shoot a shout-out to Jay-Z. Just dropped another motherf****** hot album, 4:44. But you know what? I don’t got Tidal, so (a friend) had to bootleg it to me. I’m on iTunes and s*** because I don’t understand that — y’all gotta explain that to me.”

“I went to iTunes looking for his album and I couldn’t find it,” the rapper continued. “But my homie sent it to me, you understand me?”

Although Snoop Dogg ended up with a pirated copy, he had nothing but high praise for the rapper’s new album, saying, “Shout-out to Jay-Z – he did it again. I ain’t no hater; I love the game for what it’s worth.”

Tidal is the music-streaming service Jay-Z bought in 2015 and announced with a star-studded press conference that included Kanye West, Rihanna, Madonna, Calvin Harris, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé.

Jay-Z released 4:44 exclusively on Tidal on June 30, and the album has already been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

