Two months after reports that the TV personality and the NBA star had separated after more than six years of marriage, La La said she and her husband did not plan to divorce. “Not right now,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show. “You know, marriages are tough, and you know that. We all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now.” La La said the two are committed to setting a good example for their 10-year-old son, Kiyan. She also said she’s dating herself, but does that she is open to rekindling her romance with Melo? We certainly know that he is! (Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage)