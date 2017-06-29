Kristen Bell’s #Ham4All Charity Challenge Video Blows Us All Away

My #Ham4All song was easy-I sing it to my kids often. Donated proudly to #immigrantswegetthejobdone.https://t.co/7cQs9sAURW UR up @joshgad! pic.twitter.com/3Vw4W5lKJ9
— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) June 29, 2017
Earlier this week Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda started the #Ham4All challenge to raise funds for the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, which “is comprised of 12 partner organizations that work throughout the United States to provide services to immigrants, refugees, and asylees, including legal representation, advocacy, and awareness campaigns.” Some big names have hopped on Twitter to show their support with donations and a clip of themselves singing a song from the Hamilton songbook, but when Kristen Bell, the voice behind the highest grossing animated film of all time (and earwormiest children’s song of the decade), threw her voice behind the charity push, that stood out.
The Frozen actress wrote that her song choice of “Dear Theodosia” “was easy-I sing it to my kids often,” before she challenged Josh Gad to donate and sing. Actor Lea Michelle accepted Josh Groff’s challenge and gave her own version of the same song. Others like Gina Rodriguez, Sara Ramirez, Shonda Rhimes, and Weird Al Yankovic also joined the fun. Here they are with some of our other favorites.
Straight from vacation! I now challenge @ashleytisdale & @zachbraff ????@HamiltonMusical @Lin_Manuel https://t.co/rluECuO4gF #Ham4All pic.twitter.com/ogHIgGClxy
— Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) June 29, 2017
As Groff's online representative:
Groffsauce challenges @LeaMichele & @OfficialMolina!https://t.co/pFmd0rCfKU #Ham4All pic.twitter.com/whZKYVtqUq
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 28, 2017
I just donated to support the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, I challenge @justinbaldoni and @SophiaBush to do the same!#Ham4All pic.twitter.com/RMRcFfY0Zv
— Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) June 26, 2017
#Ham4All @UzoAduba & @MattMcGorry I challenge you to sing a @HamiltonMusical song & donate to support #Immigrants at https://t.co/mBXrgRBRPE pic.twitter.com/qPZfhBhpr2
— Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) June 26, 2017
I challenge @scottkfoley, @KatieQLowes & @JasonWGeorge to make a donation & sing a fav song from Hamilton. #Ham4All https://t.co/lE2t35FfSm pic.twitter.com/vyTaGMvvgW
— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) June 26, 2017
.@shondarhimes challenge ACCEPTED. And I challenge @halfadams, @SleepintheGardn, and @adamshapiro!! #Ham4All pic.twitter.com/8wtiOOWK52
— Katie Lowes (@KatieQLowes) June 26, 2017
I supported @tahirihjustice @Lin_Manuel's #WeGetTheJobDone Coalition I challenge @angelicavale @jamesmaslow #Ham4All https://t.co/ye9IRylPN0 pic.twitter.com/apUhC8lrkO
— Jaime Camil (@jaimecamil) June 27, 2017
Here's my #HAM4ALL video. Challenge accepted @meganamram! Now to you @tatianamaslany & @joshgroban. Donate at https://t.co/s130wmCDGq! Yay! pic.twitter.com/zWJ9sqOBNQ
— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) June 27, 2017
???? @SaraRamirez #Ham4All challenge 2 support immigrants goes to @dianeguerrero__ @RestingPlatypus @conradricamora ! https://t.co/fcbz5oJRFK pic.twitter.com/76SquLPMV3
— Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) June 27, 2017
And then there’s Weird Al Yankovic on his accordion.
I challenge @thomaslennon & @meganamram. #Ham4All pic.twitter.com/bYF9CryFIx
— Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) June 27, 2017
Whole casts have gotten into it, like the One Day At a Time folks, including Rita Moreno.
.@onedayatatime accepts @Lin_Manuel's dare 2 sing @HamiltonMusical 2 raise $ https://t.co/oCmaEvBTwU #HamForAll We dare @CWJaneTheVirgin ! pic.twitter.com/8BMhG4lP2k
— ODAAT Writers (@ODAATwriters) June 27, 2017
