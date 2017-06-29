Kristen Bell’s #Ham4All Charity Challenge Video Blows Us All Away





Earlier this week Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda started the #Ham4All challenge to raise funds for the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, which “is comprised of 12 partner organizations that work throughout the United States to provide services to immigrants, refugees, and asylees, including legal representation, advocacy, and awareness campaigns.” Some big names have hopped on Twitter to show their support with donations and a clip of themselves singing a song from the Hamilton songbook, but when Kristen Bell, the voice behind the highest grossing animated film of all time (and earwormiest children’s song of the decade), threw her voice behind the charity push, that stood out.

The Frozen actress wrote that her song choice of “Dear Theodosia” “was easy-I sing it to my kids often,” before she challenged Josh Gad to donate and sing. Actor Lea Michelle accepted Josh Groff’s challenge and gave her own version of the same song. Others like Gina Rodriguez, Sara Ramirez, Shonda Rhimes, and Weird Al Yankovic also joined the fun. Here they are with some of our other favorites.









I just donated to support the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, I challenge @justinbaldoni and @SophiaBush to do the same!#Ham4All pic.twitter.com/RMRcFfY0Zv — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) June 26, 2017





























And then there’s Weird Al Yankovic on his accordion.





Whole casts have gotten into it, like the One Day At a Time folks, including Rita Moreno.









Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: