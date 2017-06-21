Simon Cowell, Rita Ora, and Louis Tomlinson Team Up for Charity Single Benefiting Grenfell Tower Victims

Simon Cowell has put together a star-studded track for the victims and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

On Wednesday, an emotional cover of the 1970 Simon and Garfunkel classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water” was released. All proceeds from digital downloads of the song will go to the London Community Foundation and will be donated to families and victims in need.

The former American Idol judge organized the recording, which included more than 50 artists like Rita Ora, Jessie J, One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams, and James Blunt.

London’s very own hip-hop star Stormzy opened the song with touching lyrics. He rapped, “I don’t know where to begin, so I’ll start by saying I refuse to forget you. I refuse to be silenced. I refuse to neglect you. That for every last soul up in Grenfell even though I’ve never even met you.”

The single’s release comes exactly a week after the fire, which killed more than 75 people. The song was played across major U.K. radio stations on Wednesday morning.

Cowell has reached out to music fans over Twitter and said, “As well as buying the single, we hope people can support those affected by the Grenfell fire by donating.”

