Sharon Stone’s 3 Adopted Sons Are the Best Thing That’s Ever Happened to Her

Sharon Stone hit the red carpet with two of her three sons, Roan Joseph Bronstein and Laird Vonne Stone. (Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Sharon Stone is wonderfully content with her family of four. The Basic Instinct star, 59, is mother to three adopted sons — Roan, 16, Laird, 11, and Quinn, 10 — and she says raising them is the best thing that’s ever happened to her.

“The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him and he said, ‘Yeah. Because you chose me,’” Stone told Closer.

Stone has an autoimmune disease that makes it extremely difficult to carry a pregnancy to term. A lupus-related rheumatoid factor caused her to suffer three miscarriages along the way before adopting her boys.

“I can say that I had three, five-and-a-half-month miscarriages and no one had any answer for me, what’s going on, why is this happening to me?” she told Extra while attending the Lupus L.A. Orange Ball benefit with her sister, Kelly, who has lupus herself. “So, I think when we go through this as a family, it’s devastating that the medical community is not paying the attention that’s needed.”

That’s why Stone is so incredibly grateful for the family she has.

“I watch videos from when [the boys] were small and am absolutely enthralled by that,” she shared. “But those moments just keep coming. … I think that love is the greatest faith there is and if you stay faithful in your love, then you’re going to be OK.”

On Wednesday, Stone brought Roan and Laird to the premiere of her new film, A Little Something for Your Birthday, in L.A. The proud mom shared a photo of her family on social media.





In recent months, Stone has shared a few more photos than usual of her family. While celebrating her birthday, she posted this shot with her rarely seen sons.





Roan spoke to ET at his mom’s premiere and said he is not taking dating advice from her. “I won’t let her,” he dished on the red carpet.

Ah, teenagers.





