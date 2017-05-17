Seth Rogen and His Wife Think Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are the ‘Better Looking Version of Us’

Can you say twins? Seth Rogen joked on Wednesday that he and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, have realized that their celebrity doppelgängers are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel… sort of.

“Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us,” Rogen tweeted with a side-by-side comparison. Lauren, 34, retweeted the statement with the hashtag, “#BetterLookingUs.”

Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us. pic.twitter.com/WvG047fE6q — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 17, 2017

The Sausage Party actor, 35, does have a point. Not necessarily in regards to the “better looking” part, but there are similarities.

Just take a look at their street style in the photos above. The boys are both sporting some scruff, a hat, and casual blue-and-black outfits, while the ladies are rocking oversized coats and sunglasses with their hair pulled back. Just a note that the Rogens might want to work on their “casual stroll” smiles for the paparazzi. Some PDA wouldn’t hurt either.

Biel, 35, clearly found Rogen’s tweet humorous (and then some) as she tweeted at the comedian, “are you flirting with us? WE HOPE SO.”

@Sethrogen are you flirting with us? WE HOPE SO. https://t.co/NNZKLMjjtI — Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) May 17, 2017

