See the Looks on the Faces of Meryl Streep, Matt Damon, and the Rock as Epic Oscars Flub Is Revealed

Everyone in the audience at the Oscars looked stunned to say the least. (Photo: via Instagram)

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but when we look at this, we see just three letters: OMG!

On Monday, hours after the Oscars aired and included an epic flub of the Best Picture category (La La Land was announced as the winner when it was really Moonlight), a photo capturing the reactions of audience members including Meryl Streep, Matt Damon, Michelle Williams, and the Rock made its way to social media. Talk about best picture — the genuine, truly shocked looks on the faces of these actors are a sight to behold.

Busy Philipps, who attended the show with BFF Williams, shared the shot, writing, “Just woke up. 4000 of my closest friends have texted & emailed me about this picture. I’m so glad there’s visual evidence of what it was like to be sitting there in that moment. I MEAN!!!!”





If you slowly go face by face, you’ll see what we mean. Damon’s expression perhaps said it the best… until you see Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson’s eyes. Streep looks horrified. Salma Hayek looks like she had the wind knocked out of her. Mel Gibson is in shock. Williams and Philipps were giving some good jaw-dropping OMG faces. These are the best actors in the biz, after all.

Now, we’re not sure what Ben Affleck is looking at. He’s either trying to make eye contact with BFF Damon (Did that just happen?), or maybe he was still processing his brother Casey’s Best Actor speech, which made him tear up. (Don’t let me get caught crying on camera after the commercial break too!) Sting and Trudie Styler weren’t really showing big reactions either — perhaps they were just in the midst of one of their (mental) marathon tantric sex sessions. (Just spitballing here.)

Warren Beatty, who along with his co-presenter Faye Dunaway was responsible for the gaffe (they had the Best Actress envelope, but inexplicably still read it), spent the better part of the post-show defending himself. Outside the Dolby Theatre en route to the Governors Ball, the 79-year-old actor told a small cluster of reporters, “I read the card that was in the envelope. I read it, but I didn’t say La La Land. I thought, ‘This is very strange because it says Best Actress on the card.’ And I felt that maybe there was some sort of misprint. As planned, I gave it to Faye, [who said La La Land]. And that’s all I want to say on the subject.”

Beatty even carried the envelope, which was wrongly handed to him by producers, around with him to the parties as proof of his innocence, according to the Daily Beast.

No matter how the mix-up happened, the dramatic moment at the end of the show certainly gave everyone a kick in the gut at the end of a long, drawn-out (did we say long?) awards show. The A-listers in the audience, included.

