Jesse Tyler Ferguson Steals Sia’s Hat at Oscars Party — and Takes an Amazing Selfie

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is “The Greatest.”

The comedic actor cracks us up on the regular on Modern Family, but he is elevated to hero status after the funny stunt he pulled with Sia at Sunday’s Vanity Fair Oscar party. Ferguson “stole” the Australian singer’s signature headwear — a black-and-white wig built into a beige Nick Fouquet

hat — for a photo op with his husband, Justin Mikita, and the Oscars “In Memoriam” singer, Sara Bareilles.





“I apologize in advance for the name dropping but, last night I stole @siathisisacting’s hat to take a photo with @sarabareilles,” the 41-year-old funnyman captioned the photo — in which one of his eyes and his big ol’ grin can be seen from under the headpiece — on Monday.

Oh, to see that go down. Hi, Sia. Um … may I borrow your wig for a moment? You don’t mind, right? Just trying to up my selfie game and it will be hard to top my “Jonas sandwich.” We assume it had to go that way versus him just running up to her at the party, throwing an elbow, and grabbing the hat. That would involve security and publicists — and we doubt he would look so mellow posing in it if that was the case.

Sia arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Earlier in the evening, the redhead posted another awesome selfie in which he was the meat in Nick and Joe’s hoagie. (He had so much fun doing it; his husband did it too.)





It’s unclear how well (if at all) Jesse knows Sia, the 41-year-old Aussie songstress who is known for her hits — including “Elastic Heart” and “Chandelier” — as well for covering her face with oversize, eccentric wigs. However, Ferguson and Sia both participated in last summer’s cover of Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song” in honor of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, so maybe they’re friendly.

We can only assume that if he posted the pic, there were no hard feelings about the making of his selfie.





