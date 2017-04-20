Ed Sheeran’s Latest Tattoo Has a Major Spelling Error

Ed Sheeran wanted a tattoo for his latest single “Galway Girl.” But he confessed that his latest tattoo has a major spelling error.

He said Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan, who stars in the upcoming music video, deliberately misspelled the song’s title while writing it on his arm.

Sheeran shared how it all went down: “When we were filming it, I meant to get a tattoo of her handwriting saying ‘Galway Girl’ from her point of view. It actually says Galway Grill. G-R-I-L-L. She really took the piss out of me — full on.”

But Sheeran isn’t mad about the whole thing. He said, “I haven’t actually told anyone that yet. I’m actually quite proud of her. It’s the kind of thing I would do.”

Meet celebrities who are dating guys in the Tech industry:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: