Scott Disick Accused of Animal Cruelty by Instagram Commenters

Man-about-town Scott Disick has more than just the angry sisters of his baby mama to worry about. The father of Kourtney Kardashian‘s three children had animal lovers up in arms when he posted a photo of his Doberman with bandages on its ears, seemingly indicating they’d been cut, a process some call cropping or docking.

Disick, 33, surely didn’t have a clue that sharing a picture of the dog sleeping in what looks like a kitchen, with the caption “When your baby sleeps,” would cause such a commotion. But dog lovers went off.

“You are officially a douche!! Why?!? Why would you do something completely unnecessary and painful to that puppy?! Cosmetic reasons. Go dock your own ears Scott! Let me know if you think it’s ok and not painful. I’m disgusted. You sir, are an ego maniac and now a puppy torturer. Done with you and this family of narcissists,” wrote gr8tfulyankee.





While some defended the reality TV star, others kept hammering at him.

“It’s not illegal. Doberman have to have ears cropped and always have it gives them a normal look. Look up facts it’s not illegal. Unless done your self. Tails can be cropped too legally by a vet. Some animals have yo have it,” wrote hannahmakaylag in support of Disick.

Replied ashlyscott, “Yes it is legal, but no, some dogs or any dogs do not need it…it’s just a stupid thing humans started to do, cropped ears dont give them a normal look and it’s no reason for it, it’s literally done because they think they look better like that, same with tails. No animal ever needed to be cropped.”

While the practice is not illegal, it is controversial. The American Veterinary Medical Association “opposes ear cropping and tail docking of dogs when done solely for cosmetic purposes” and “encourages the elimination of ear cropping and tail docking from breed standards.”

Disick talked about getting a Doberman for his birthday last year, but it’s unclear if this is the same dog.

He posted a photo back in November of him chilling with what we presume is his Doberman — just with its floppy ears intact. Let’s hope Disick’s relationship with man’s best friend is solid, because thanks to this decision (and his extracurriculars) he’s in the doghouse with some other folks too.









