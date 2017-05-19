Andy Cohen on the Fate of ‘RHOA’ Star Phaedra Parks: ‘Does She Fit Into the Group?’

Andy Cohen knows a thing or two about bitches. That’s why his partnership with Purina ONE is a no-brainer.

Yahoo Celebrity chatted with the Watch What Happens Live host about teaming up with Purina ONE on its Mutt-i-grees program, which uses shelter dogs to teach humane education to K-12 students. Andy might want to consider signing up some members of the Real Housewives franchise for the class.

We spoke to Cohen about the explosive four-part Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion now that it’s been almost two weeks since the Kandi Burress-Phaedra Parks showdown, and had to ask if the show will go on without Phaedra?

“You know, I think the question now as we proceed is, ‘How does [Phaedra] fit into the group?’ or ‘Does she fit into the group?’” he tells us.

Parks admitted to spreading drugging and date rape allegations about Burress.





“By the end of the reunion no one was speaking to her,” Cohen reveals. “You know, when you’re doing a show about a group of friends, that’s not a place you can be in.”

All signs — and reports — are pointing to Phaedra not returning for season 10; however, Andy will neither confirm nor deny the speculation.

“I can’t [confirm or deny that],” he states. “I can only say, ‘This is what we’re looking at.’”

Cohen says he received “many, many, many” texts from his famous friends after the shocking reunion.

“I talked to Sarah Jessica Parker about it, I heard from Michael Rapaport, Naomi Campbell, Gayle King…” he shares. The list could go on and on.

Maybe Phaedra just needs a shelter dog in her life. Cohen credits his Insta-famous pup, Wacha, with making him a better person.

View photos

“He’s taught me about opening my heart, he’s taught me how to take care of something besides myself,” Cohen shares. “He has made me more of a giving person and a more sensitive person. He’s brought out a lot of love in me.”

That’s why Cohen is so excited about the ONE Difference Campaign, which focuses on nourishing the lives of both students and shelter dogs across the country.

“Basically, they go into classrooms and libraries and they have these little kids engaging with shelter dogs and they are learning lessons in emotional competence and academic achievement and social awareness,” Cohen explains. “You basically teach kids about social cues and behavior… like the dog is wagging its tale, what does that mean? How does that teach you how to view the dog and how the dog will communicate with you? How does that teach you about how you might communicate with other people?”

Again, lessons that would be valuable for many in the Housewives franchise.

“So it’s really cool what you can learn from dogs and how the kids react to them,” Cohen concludes. “If you go sign up for the Purina ONE 28 day challenge, they give $10 per person — it’s free to sign up — but they’ll automatically donate $10 to the Mutt-i-grees program. You’re giving to charity if you sign up for the challenge and it’s amazing.”

Find out more about Purina ONE’s Mutt-i-grees program.





