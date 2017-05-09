Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen Are Still Together, Judging by These Adorable New Photos

Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen are still making funny faces together — and, ya know, dating. (Photo: Sarah Silverman via Instagram)

Since Michael Sheen made those comments about focusing on political activism in his hometown of Port Talbot, Wales — and admitting he didn’t know if a long-distance relationship with girlfriend Sarah Silverman would work — we were worried about how things would pan out between those two. Well, they’re still happy together, according to new photos.

Since December, when Sheen’s interview made headlines, we haven’t seen a lot of the Masters of Sex star, 48, on his ladylove and MoS co-star’s Instagram. That changed over the weekend when the comedian, 46, posted four photos of them adorably hamming it up — and exhibiting PDA — outside what appears to be a castle. “We really are the iconic fairytale: the manly fancypants meets the horseish monkey,” she captioned the photo collage.





A second post showed what appears to be the couple (his beard is a giveaway) cuddled up together under the moonlight.





Three years into their relationship (which they have said they’ll never make official with marriage), the happiness — and love — is clearly still there.

Silverman posted a few other shots of her adventures, including the scenery:









And below, some local eats (of course, she posted this):





And some “f***ing sheep:





In December, Sheen announced that after living in Los Angeles for 14 years (that’s where his college-bound daughter, Lily Sheen, lives with her mother, Kate Beckinsale), he’d be focusing on political activism in his hometown of Port Talbot. While it was initially reported that he’d be putting his career on hold, the Golden Globe-nominated actor clarified that he may have to scale back on his acting work at some point. In the interview, he said he did not know whether his relationship with Silverman would work across the Atlantic.

Well, a little water clearly has nothing on them.





