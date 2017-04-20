Sarah Palin, Kid Rock, and Ted Nugent Do Dinner at the White House

Imagine you’re the leader of the free world, and you can invite anyone you want to come have dinner with you at the White House. Who would you ask? Maybe a powerful human rights activist? Or a world-renowned scientist with deep knowledge of climate change issues? How about another world leader?

Nah, if you’re President Trump, your dream dinner date is former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

Trump hanging out with Palin isn’t that odd, considering they were buddy-buddy while Trump was on the campaign trail. What makes this story truly bizarre is that Palin was asked to bring guests of her own choosing. So who did she choose? A leader in the women’s movement? Some other captain of industry?

Nope. She invited Detroit rockers Kid Rock and Ted Nugent.

Ted Nugent strongly believes Donald Trump is going to make America great again. (Photo: Ted Nugent via Facebook) More

Palin posted about the experience on Facebook and Twitter, saying, “A great night at the White House. Thank you to President Trump for the invite!” Nugent also posted on Facebook, claiming he and his wife, Shemane (who was arrested at an airport in 2013 for having a .38 caliber handgun in her carry-on), were happy to be attending the dinner “to make America great again.”

The Motor City Madman has been an outspoken opponent of Hillary Clinton, calling her “devilbitch” and a “toxic c***,” which explains why he was more than happy to smugly pose in front of a portrait of Clinton with Palin and Rock. (Don’t forget Nugent called for the deaths of Clinton and Barack Obama.)

Kid Rock, Sarah Palin, and Ted Nugent couldn’t resist posing with this portrait of Hillary Clinton. (Photo: SarahPalin.com) More

While we have no idea what the White House menu consisted of, or whether or not Nugent performed “Cat Scratch Fever” for the president, it looks like Trump’s dinner guests did get to meet White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

We wish Kid Rock would have lent Sean Spicer his hat. (Photo: SarahPalin.com) More

Rock’s new fiancée, Audrey Berry, also got to join in on the fun.

White House dinner guests last night: From left: Shemane Deziel (aka Mrs. Nugent), Ted Nugent, Sarah Palin, @POTUS, Audrey Berry, Kid Rock. pic.twitter.com/4Q58gKAber — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) April 20, 2017





Apparently, Todd Palin and Scott Baio didn’t make the cut.

