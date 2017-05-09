Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Struggle With Postpartum Depression: ‘I Got Help and Made It Through’

Sarah Michelle Gellar is opening up about her battle with postpartum depression in an effort to bring awareness to our country’s proposed health care changes.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, 40, revealed on Instagram that she battled PPD after giving birth to her daughter, Charlotte Grace, who is now 7. Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., also have a son, Rocky, 4.

“Having kids is wonderful, and life changing, and rarely what you’re prepared for,” Gellar wrote on Tuesday alongside a black-and-white photo. “I love my children more than anything in the world. But like a lot of women, I too struggled with postpartum depression after my first baby was born.”

The actress continued, “I got help, and made it through, and every day since has been the best gift I could ever have asked for. To those of you going through this, know that you’re not alone and that it really does get better. And if you believe that postpartum depression should be covered by healthcare, please take a moment and go to callmycongres.com today, find your rep’s numbers and let them know.”





Gellar added the hashtag, “#NotAPreExistingCondition.”

The Republican health care bill backed by President Trump has an amendment that would allow states to get rid of Obamacare protections preventing insurance companies from denying coverage to patients with preexisting conditions. Such conditions could include pregnancy and postpartum depression, among a long list of other things.

Gellar is hardly the first star to reveal she’s struggled with postpartum depression. Chrissy Teigen, Adele, Courteney Cox, and Drew Barrymore are just a few of the celebs who have opened up about their journeys as well.

Jimmy Kimmel also used his late-night platform to make a plea regarding the health care bill, revealing that his newborn son, Billy, had to undergo life-saving open-heart surgery hours after he was born.

Naturally, people had opinions and not all were good as Kimmel was essentially labeled an “out-of-touch Hollywood elitist creep.”

On Monday night, Kimmel quipped in response: “I’d like to apologize for saying that children in America should have health care. That was insensitive. It was offensive, and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”





