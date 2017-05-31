Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Shayna Terese Taylor Make It Instagram Official

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor attended the Museum of Contemporary Art gala together in L.A. in April. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Ryan Seacrest seems to be really settling into his new New York life. The TV personality is nearly a month into his Live With Kelly and Ryan gig … and nearly a month into his new relationship.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Seacrest, 42, whisked away his 26-year-old girlfriend, Shayna Terese Taylor, to the Turks and Caicos Islands. The model and chef posted the cuddly shot, below, on Instagram with three heart emoji, which must mean they’re getting serious … in the world of social media, at least.





Taylor also updated her profile picture with photo of her and her beau. Looks like Seacrest and Taylor took a few different “candid” pics during their beach photo shoot in order to get just the right one to post. Stars … they’re just like us! Taylor shared some solo bikini shots from the trip, as well.





The former American Idol host recently rekindled his relationship with the model after they called it quits in December 2014. On April 29, they hit the red carpet together at the Museum of Contemporary Art gala in Los Angeles.

Seacrest’s longest previous relationship was with Julianne Hough. They split in 2013 after three years of dating. Ryan recently admitted that he once almost proposed to an ex, but didn’t reveal which former flame he was talking about.

“I did get close and I didn’t do it and it was the right move,” he said during the May 3 episode of Live. “But I love the idea [of marriage.]”

Maybe the second time’s the charm for the two of them.





