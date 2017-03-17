Rupert Grint Dramatically Reads Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’

It seems like people still have a hard time telling fellow gingers (and Brits!) Rupert Grint and Ed Sheeran apart. Recently, on the Late Late Show With James Corden, the Harry Potter alum opened up about how people often mistake the two men for one another.

“It’s kind of 50/50 now,” Grint revealed, when asked by Corden if people confuse him with the singer. “If someone stops me, I could go either way. I could be Ed or I could be me.”

While we can totally tell the two apart, we couldn’t help but ask Rupert about the comparisons when he came to Yahoo Studios for an interview about his new series, Snatch. And to kick things up a notch, we asked Grint to do a dramatic reading of Sheeran’s “Shape of You.” Of course, he happily obliged.

Check out the video above to see how the dramatic reading turned out, and watch the video below to see the rest of Grint’s interview about Snatch:

Snatch is currently streaming on Crackle.

