Cole Sprouse Was ‘Infatuated’ With Jennifer Aniston During Filming of ‘Friends’

Cole Sprouse as Ben Geller and Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green on Friends. (Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Well, this makes for a potentially interesting plot twist if that Friends reunion ever happens. Cole Sprouse, who played Ross’s (David Schwimmer) son, Ben Geller, on the hit show recently revealed he had a massive crush on Jennifer Aniston during filming.

Sprouse — who currently stars as Jughead Jones on Riverdale — appeared in seven episodes from 2000 to 2002 and apparently it wasn’t easy to keep his cool around his onscreen dad’s love interest.

“I had a really, really hard time working with Aniston because I was so in love with her,” Cole, 24, told the New York Post. “I was infatuated.”

Jen was 24 years his senior during filming, but we can’t blame the kid for having good taste.

“I was speechless — I’d get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank,” he confessed with a laugh. “It was so difficult.”

View photos Jennifer Aniston probably wouldn’t recognize Cole Sprouse today. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Even though he was only 7 years old when he appeared on Friends, Cole knew the show was a big deal.

“The scale was just tremendous, and you felt it when you stepped on set, even as a kid,” he explained. “It was challenging because I was a small kid who was working with these sort of megalithic actors at the time. It was quite intimidating. But it was a really wonderful experience. They were all tremendously nice.”

Cole and his twin brother, Dylan, have been in the entertainment industry since they were 8 months old, but the Riverdale star says he’s getting a “renewed interest” from Friends fans because the show is on Netflix.

“People can call me ‘Ben’ on the street, and I will turn around,” he shared. “It’s a funny little process. Now people are calling me Jughead — it’s a strange feeling when you start getting called something new.”

Cole hasn’t seen Jen or any of the cast since the show.

“If I saw any of them, I’d say, ‘Hello,’” he said. “But it’s been a while, and I certainly don’t look the same, so it’d be a hard sell. And if I did look the same, that’d be a little disconcerting.”

Since a Friends reunion will most likely never happen, maybe we can hope for a Cole and Jen run-in. We’re sure he would root for that too!





