Bill Murray Has March Madness, Cheers on Son’s Team Xavier in NCAA Tournament

Bill Murray has made it something of a habit to drop in on strangers like an unexpected ray of sunshine, but on Thursday, he brightened the day for his own son (and the rest of us after the fact). Murray showed up courtside in Orlando to cheer on the Xavier Musketeers and his son Luke, who is an assistant coach for the team, as they played the Maryland Terrapins in the first round of the NCAA March Madness tournament. (ICYMI, Luke is the younger of the two sons that Bill Murray shares with his ex-wife Margaret Kelly. Murray also has four other children with his second ex-wife, Jennifer Butler.)

The 66-year-old star was every bit as charming and enthusiastic as you’d expect him to be, fist-pumping and cheering his way through the game. Rocking casual threads including a button-down shirt, jeans, and a baseball hat, Murray could not stop smiling as he watched his son’s team soar to victory. Naturally, his happiness rubbed off on those around him.

“When Bill Murray is happy, it’s a beautiful thing. It doesn’t even matter what he’s happy about. [the basketball team his son coaches won],” one user wrote on Twitter beside a shot of Murray passing out high-fives to his fellow sports enthusiasts. Xavier beat out Maryland 76 to 65.

Bill Murray wasn’t the only celeb cheering on a child during the start of the tournament, however. Over the weekend, Julia Louis-Dreyfus watched in shock and awe as her alma mater, Northwestern University, squeaked to victory over Vanderbilt in Salt Lake City. Her son Charlie Hall plays on the team, and it was pretty clear from her expression that this wasn’t the outcome she was expecting (though that’s probably because Northwestern hasn’t exactly had a stellar track record when it comes to this annual sporting event).

“When they finally call your name at the Chinese restaurant,” the official Twitter of the tournament shared beside a video showing the Veep star mouthing, “Oh my God.” It was almost too perfect.

Xavier faces off against Florida State University next, while Northwestern takes on Gonzaga. Fingers crossed these proud parents will be there.





