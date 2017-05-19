Ruby Rose Is Throwing Some Major Shade at Katy Perry

Uh-oh, shade alert! Ruby Rose took to Twitter last night to throw some major shade at Katy Perry’s new song, “Swish Swish.” The former Orange Is the New Black star tweeted:

"Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean "fetch" happen. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017





Now here’s why Ruby went after Katy Perry. Ruby is superclose with Taylor Swift, and Taylor has been feuding with Katy for quite some time now — in fact, a lot of people think her song “Bad Blood” was directed at Katy.

Recently Katy wouldn’t tell Entertainment Weekly if her album addressed the “Bad Blood” drama. She simply hinted, saying, “You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me.” But now people are speculating that “Swish Swish” is her response to “Bad Blood.” Also, the song is called “Swish Swish” … which isn’t too far off from Swift. Might be a stretch, but take a listen:

Fans believe that the “sheep” lyric refers to Taylor because after the singer’s 2014 Rolling Stone interview came out, Katy tweeted:

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing… — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 9, 2014





“Swish Swish” also features Nicki Minaj, but Ruby Rose was careful not to bring her into the spat. She tweeted:

@ROMANZOLANZSKI Not gonna lie Nicki is great on it and basically the only part that doesn't sound a mess — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017





