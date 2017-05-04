Rosie O’Donnell Responds to Estranged Daughter Chelsea’s Abuse Claims: ‘I Struck Back When You Kicked My Chest’

The saga between Rosie O’Donnell and her daughter Chelsea can be summed up in a word: sad. However, Rosie used more words today while responding to Chelsea’s latest allegations, which, she told the DailyMail.com, included abuse at her mother’s hands.

Early Thursday, the comedian and actress shared one of her famed poems, defending herself against the teen’s claims that she hit her in her boarding school dorm when she was 13. “I struck back when u kicked my chest, as i knelt by ur stoic stare begging you to speak,” wrote the mom of five, 55, who adopted Chelsea, 19, as an infant. “Kick – smack – slap – down. Then i left – flew home. U ran again – they chased u. That is no boarding school kiddo,” seemingly referring to the fact that Chelsea, who Rosie has said was born addicted to heroin and suffers from mental illness, was at a therapeutic school.





“So now it’s abuse, death by CAYMUS,” Rosie continued, referring to a brand of wine, as Chelsea also alleged that Rosie threatened to hit (and potentially kill) her with a vino bottle during another blowout. “My violent coyote, belonging still so elusive.”

Rosie’s poem continued, “Stay away — OK. After jan on hills on silver. A trick by nick,” referring to Chelsea’s 31-year-old plumber-husband, Nick Alliegro, whom she met at Dunkin’ Donuts on Long Island, N.Y., in November 2015. Rosie claims Nick tried to extort $9,000 from her after Chelsea was diagnosed with a brain lesion last year. Rosie added, “Mommy is too smart.”

“THEN I WILL DO IT AGAIN,” wrote Rosie, perhaps alluding to Chelsea’s decision to sell her stories about her famous mother again. “OK do — I shrugged and you did. So what now?”

She ended with “Chilli my plaid,” which is some kind of inside reference between the women; Rosie has used it several times in reference to her daughter on social media. One time it was along with a video of hundreds of photos of a young Chelsea looking happy with her family.

Rosie posted her poem on Instagram along with this caption, “2:06 – r u up? all this time – just minutes away … miscarriage? no idea – him still – sad really – HE put u out – more than once – should i brace for impact – u got more to say – make a home chelsea – this one u never liked.”

Chelsea, in her interview with the Daily Mail, also talked about how she suffered a miscarriage last year and Rosie didn’t go to the hospital to visit her. The teen said that instead her mother had her car repossessed as she recovered.

Earlier this week, Rosie wrote on her website — after getting word from DailyMail.com that it was about to run a story with abuse allegations — that “chelsea is mentally ill, has been in and out of hospitals most of her life, born addicted to heroin, she has had a tough road.” The star added, “She is very sick. She is not capable of truth or reason.”

Soon after the story broke, Rosie posted another poem titled “as u wish,” saying, “well here we r once again. u reach out publicly of course… charged with crimes, malice and misdeeds.” She wrote that because Chelsea didn’t get her way, “u walked out, with no longing backward glance, u lobbed another grenade… now u resurface after months of nothing selling stories of how bad it was for u… doing the same thing over n over expecting different results that’s insanity.”

Rosie ended with, “u think i suck. got it – its on the record. u want nothing to do with me. ok – done. but when low on cash – or rage envelops… what will u do with no tabloids to call? no one to blame

but u.”

Rosie has been in a public battle with Chelsea since the summer of 2015. Just before Chelsea’s 18th birthday, the girl left home (Rosie said she ran away; Chelsea said she was thrown out), and it made international headlines. Since then, Chelsea has sold her story — about Rosie being an awful mom, basically — on several occasions. Although the women briefly reconciled last summer — Rosie, Chelsea, and Nick all attended an event together — things went south again. Chelsea now claims in her latest interview that she is done with Rosie forever.

We’ll see about that.





