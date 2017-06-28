Rory Feek Will Perform for First Time Since Wife Joey’s Death

Rory Feek is known for being one-half of the Grammy-winning country duo Joey + Rory. On Tuesday at a press conference, he announced that he’ll be performing publicly for the first time since the death of his wife, Joey.

Rory is performing to help raise funds for the Music Health Alliance, a nonprofit that helped his family with their insurance and medical bills. Rory reached out to the organization after Joey’s cancer returned to help navigate the stack of bills that were piling up.

He said the nonprofit helped them with their problems, saying at the press conference, “It was a blessing, because if you don’t make it through cancer or if you do, you at least would like to feel good about the choices you made.”

He also explained why he was returning to the stage, “I should get onstage and see what’s there. What’s in store? What would I say if I were up there by myself? For me it will be good because I will learn why I am supposed to be there and what the future holds.”

Joey died in March 2016 at the age of 40. The couple share a daughter, Indiana Boon, who was born in 2014 with Down syndrome.

The couple documented Joey’s battle with cervical cancer on his blog “This Life I Live,” and a film titled To Joey, With Love followed the couple’s incredible love story and their rise in country music.

Following Joey’s death, their album “Hymns That Are Important to Us” won Best Roots Gospel album at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

