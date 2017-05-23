Who Were Roger Moore’s Best Bond Girls?

Sir Roger Moore was best known for playing the iconic James Bond. He was a prolific Bond actor, starring in seven movies in the franchise in the ’70s and ’80s.

On May 23, his family announced that the actor had lost his battle to cancer at age 89.

As a tribute to this handsome spy, here’s a look back at his former Bond girls.

In 1973, Moore made his debut in Live and Let Die alongside Madeline Smith. She played the saucy Italian agent Miss Caruso. In one of their famous scenes together, Bond unzipped her blue dress with his magnetic watch.

The next Bond girl was Britt Eckland in 1974’s The Man With the Golden Gun. The actress played the ditzy Mary Goodnight, but her bikini is one to remember.

In 1977, Barbara Bach played Major Anya Amasova in The Spy Who Loved Me. She wasn’t just a Bond girl, she was also a secret agent assigned to kill 007. Naturally, she falls for him instead.

Two years later, the British superspy ventured into outer space in 1979’s Moonraker. Bond met the brilliant, beautiful and raunchily named scientist Dr. Holly Goodhead. She was played by Lois Chiles.

In 1983, Swedish stunner Maud Adams, who had previously appeared in The Man with the Golden Gun, turned up the heat as the title role in Octopussy.

Moore’s last love interest as Bond was played by blond bombshell Tanya Roberts. She starred as California geologist Stacey Sutton in A View to a Kill.

