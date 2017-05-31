Robert Pattinson Was Almost Fired From ‘Twilight’

Breaking news alert! Robert Pattinson almost didn’t play the role of Edward Cullen in Twilight. Well, sort of. The actor recently sat down with the New York Times and explained that his rebellious behavior almost cost him the role of Edward and that his agents had to fly in to straighten him out.

According to the Daily Mail, it was Robert’s “method acting” that caused issues on set. He said, “I was so determined to make it serious … I was fighting with everybody in control all the time … to the point where I almost got fired.” Rumors reportedly circulated that the actor had disagreements with Twilight creator Stephanie Meyer. But regardless, Robert straightened himself out, thank God, and played everyone’s beloved vampire Edward.

He told the Times that working on Twilight was “an amazing luxury,” saying it was “amazing luck … to just have fallen into it with the group of people I worked with on it.” The 31-year-old continued, “I think one of the best things, basically, about being a bit of a sellout is if you’ve done five movies in a series, you’ve had to accept some responsibility for playing the same character.”

And to anyone who is hoping that Robert would ever reprise his role of Edward Cullen, he told Yahoo Movies earlier this year that he’s “always kind of curious.”

