Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ Loses Title of Most-Watched Video on YouTube

Psy’s viral hit “Gangnam Style” is no longer the most-watched video on YouTube.

After its release in 2012, “Gangnam Style” became the first video on YouTube to reach 1 billion views — but now it’s been overtaken by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s hit “See You Again.”

Khalifa’s 2015 collaboration with Puth was written as a tribute to the actor Paul Walker, to be included on the soundtrack to Furious 7. “See You Again” is famous for its sentimental chorus, in which Puth sings, “It’s been a long day without you, my friend / And I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again.”

It’s still surprising that this tear-jerking movie power ballad reached enough views to pass “Gangnam Style.” “See You Again” currently has more than 2.898 million views, while “Gangnam Style” has more than 2.895 million views on YouTube.

Having only just discovered the news himself, Puth took to Twitter to express his shock at the landmark achievement.

For the record, I joined @YouTube in 2007 hoping to make a video that would reach 10,000 views. Just heard about See You Again…wow. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 11, 2017





Billboard points out that the view counts of both videos are equal to more than 21,000 years of streaming each. The huge number of views of “Gangnam Style” forced YouTube in December 2014 to upgrade the maximum number of video views it had previously allowed.

In other entertainment news, Jay-Z opens up about his relationship with Beyoncé in a new Tidal video:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: