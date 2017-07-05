Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: Summer 2017
In honor of #NationalBikiniDay or #InternationalBikiniDay (depending on which list of fake holidays you’re looking at), here are stars looking sizzling in two pieces so far this summer.
#NationalBikiniDay? Whatevs. These stars celebrate their beach bodies more than once a year. Here’s Miley Cyrus marking the star of summer — with Liam Hemsworth’s giant dog, Dora the Explorer — in an itty bitty red bikini. (Photo: Miley Cyrus via Instagram)
In honor of #NationalBikiniDay or #InternationalBikiniDay (depending on which list of fake holidays you’re looking at), here are stars looking sizzling in two pieces so far this summer.