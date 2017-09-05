Prince Jackson reveals he can’t sing or moonwalk



Michael Jackson’s son, Prince Jackson, was interviewed on the British TV show This Morning and he revealed that he doesn’t exactly follow in his father’s musical footsteps. He told viewers he doesn’t sing or dance. When asked if he could moonwalk he said that his attempts to do so have been “embarrassing.”

He also shared the struggles of living in the footsteps of the King of Pop. He said, “I do video production, and most of it has been music videos, so most people think that I’m a music producer, which I really am not in that field. But people really do get it confused a lot.”

However, he has continued his father’s philanthropic work by working with Heal Los Angeles, a charity that helps fight child abuse and child hunger in the Los Angeles area.

Michael Jackson’s Estate Threatens to Sue Over Two Upcoming Movies About Singer’s Life:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram — or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Khail Anonymous, on Twitter.