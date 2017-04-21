A Prince for Every Mood: Our Favorite GIFs of the Purple One

Louisa Frahm
Louisa Frahm
View photos
Prince Rogers Nelson: the Beautiful One. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

It’s been one year since Prince transitioned into the afterworld he famously sang about. A plethora of new information about the late singer has surfaced over the past 12 months regarding his health issues, philanthropic work, and unreleased music, among other topics.

The press loved to paint His Royal Badness in a variety of lights, depending on the day: enigmatic genius, crazy egomaniac, walled-off recluse, musical embodiment of sex, etc. But Prince fans knew and loved him for the unique way that he expressed himself, both on- and offstage.

With Celebration 2017 currently underway at Paisley Park, many are honoring Prince’s legacy by focusing on the positive cultural impact he left on the world. Join Yahoo Celebrity as we celebrate the Purple One with GIFs that capture his many moods:

  1. Seductive
View photos
Image: Via Giphy

2. Enraged

Image: Via Giphy

3. Bootylicious

View photos
Image: Via Giphy

4. Judgmental

View photos
Image: Via Giphy

5. Disgusted

View photos
Image: Via Giphy

6. Flirty

View photos
Image: Via Giphy

7. Sensitive

View photos
Image: Via Giphy

8. Humbled

View photos
Image: Via Giphy

9. Confused 

View photos
Image: Via Giphy

10. Satisfied

Image: Via Giphy

11. Disapproving

View photos
Image: Via Giphy

12. Silly

View photos
Image: Via Giphy

13. Welcoming

View photos
Image: Via Giphy

14. Shocked

View photos
Image: Via Giphy

15. Badass

View photos
Image: Via Giphy

16. Naughty

View photos
Image: Via Giphy

17. Funky

Image: Via Giphy

18. Confident

View photos
Image: Via Giphy

19. Country

View photos
Image: Via Giphy

20. Perturbed

Image: Via Giphy

21. Sassy

View photos
Image: Via Giphy

22. Unamused

View photos
Image: Via Giphy

23. Passionate

View photos
Image: Via Giphy

24. Glamorous

View photos
Image: Via Giphy

25. Triumphant

View photos
Image: Via Giphy

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:

Charlie Murphy’s Prince and Rick James Sketches Will Forever Remain Comedy Gold
Dave Chappelle Opens Up About His Friendship With Prince: ‘He Was Real Kind to Me’ 
Prince and Mayte Garcia’s 1996 ‘Oprah’ Interview Is Especially Heartbreaking in Light of Her New Memoir