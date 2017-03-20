Dave Chappelle Opens Up About His Friendship With Prince

In an interview with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, Dave Chappelle opened up about his friendship with Prince.

The comedian shared how much the singer meant to him and his sister when they were growing up. Chappelle’s sister was the first person in the family to own a Prince record and attend a live performance by the Grammy-winning artist.

The comedian and the musician enjoyed a long friendship. In 2004, Chappelle even portrayed Prince in a a classic comedy sketch on Chappelle’s Show.

Prince liked the skit so much, he returned the favor and put Chappelle on the cover of his 2013 single “Breakfast Can Wait.”

In 2005, Chappelle walked away from a $50 million deal with Comedy Central.

After a decade-long hiatus from the business, the comedian is slowly making a comeback and now has three specials with Netflix.

Dave Chappelle shows up at a small-town council meeting and talks police reform:

