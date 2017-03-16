Prince and Mayte Garcia’s 1996 ‘Oprah’ Interview Is Especially Heartbreaking in Light of Her New Memoir

Mayte Garcia’s memoir, The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince, pulls back the curtain on their relationship, which was pretty heartbreaking.

Just 16 when they met, Mayte went on to marry Prince — who died last April from an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl — six years later on Valentine’s Day in 1996. In October of that year, she gave birth to their only child, a son named Amiir, who died six days after birth from a rare genetic disorder known as Pfeiffer syndrome type 2. In a book excerpt in People magazine, Mayte recounted how — shortly after the baby died — her famous husband dragged her out of bed to be interviewed with him, at their Paisley Park home, by Oprah Winfrey.

“’Oprah’s coming to Paisley. Today,’” Garcia, the woman who inspired “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World,” recalled Prince telling her shortly after Amiir’s death. Despite begging him to tell the talk show host she was ill, he said, “’I need you to do this.’ … He had me on my feet, but I was sobbing. People came. A mask of heavy makeup was applied to my face.”

At the time, there were rumors about their baby in the tabloids, and Prince hadn’t confirmed anything, including the child’s passing. Garcia, an actress and dancer, wrote, “My husband took Oprah on a tour of Paisley Park, and her mission was clear. She’d come to find out if the child was dead or deformed like people were saying.”

Watching the interview, which aired Nov. 21. 1996 (one month after their child died), now is really unsettling. The singer, who was maybe in a state of shock, wouldn’t address the death of the child, instead he told Oprah upon her arrival that things “couldn’t be better.”

Watch Prince’s Oprah Winfrey Show interview featuring Mayte here:

Even more disturbing, he went on to give Oprah a tour of his “favorite room” in the Minnesota compound: a nursery and playroom.

Garcia writes in the book that she “didn’t know anything about” the room her husband set up while she was in the hospital because “he wanted to surprise me.” Needless to say, she questioned why he took Oprah in it.

“Oprah saw it before I did,” she wrote in her book. “I have to wonder why he took her in there. They stood in the middle of this colorful paradise of toys. It had everything a perfect nursery needs, except for the only thing a perfect nursery needs.”

Garcia also wrote that during the interview, “I sat on the sofa, smiling a pretty ballerina smile. I’d been instructed by my husband, ‘Say nothing about Amiir.’”

However, in the Oprah interview, Garcia actually brought up her pregnancy. Asked about some of the romantic things Prince has done for her, she said writing songs, including, “Let’s Have a Baby.” She offered, “Because of that I got pregnant.”

When Oprah asked them to set the record straight about the baby rumors, it’s another moment that’s hard to watch now knowing what happened. Mayte stared at Prince (and away from the camera, as if to fight off tears) as he replied, “Our family exists. We’re just beginning it. We got many kids to have. A long way to go.”

