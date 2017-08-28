Pink at the VMAs and 5 other times she said something awesomely inspirational

The MTV VMAs last night were filled with messages of equality, acceptance, transcendence and personal power, but Pink’s Video Vanguard Award acceptance speech, in which she shared how she helped her daughter, Willow, to see a different side of herself, stood out.

When Willow came home from school one day and told her mom she was “ugly” because she “looked like a boy,” Pink set about showing her daughter androgynous artists such as George Michael, Annie Lennox, and David Bowie. Pink told her daughter that these were “artists that live their truth, are probably made fun of every day of their lives, and carry on, wave their flag, and inspire the rest of us.”

Using her own examples of people bullying her over her looks, Pink continued: “When people make fun of me, that’s what they use: They say that I look like a boy, or I am too masculine, too many opinions, my body is too strong. And I said to her, ‘Do you see me growing my hair? Do you see me changing my body? Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world? And do you see me selling out arenas all over the world? So, baby girl, we don’t change. We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl.’”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Pink has said something amazing, empowering, and all-out badass about being an individual in a world that wants you to be anything but. Here are five other instances:

1. When she revealed her wish for her daughter.

2013 was a banner year for Pink, and Billboard recognized it by honoring her as Woman of the Year at its annual Women in Music event in December 2013. At the luncheon in New York, Pink was candid about being terrible with public speaking and cracked some jokes about how, a year after she gave a speech while accepting the Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal, the Grammys axed the category. (“Billboard, if this speech sucks, please wait one year,” she teased. “If you’re thinking of not doing this again, so it’s not my fault.”) But it was what she said to the women and girls of the world that hit home.

“I’m grateful if I’ve kept one girl from felling different or ugly or unempowered,” Pink said early on. Later, she added, “Here’s what I wish. I wish that girls embraced their power and their worth and their value in their youth, and not sell it or barter it for anything and have to buy it back later in life. I wish for my daughter to grow up in a world where wonderful publications celebrate them for their originality, their individuality, their willingness to be true to themselves, and the courage to be scary and emotional to get sh*t done. I wish for women to stop apologizing for those very things that make us women.”

Of course, Pink couldn’t close out her speech on a serious note. So she closed with her hope for her future as a “crazy-ass grandma”: “I will have blue highlights, I will have f***-me heels, a really nice glass of wine that I made in my hand and I will tell anyone that will listen to how a smartass from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, told everyone she was gonna be a star and then Billboard f***ing magazine made me their Woman of the Year.”

Pink attends the 2017 VMAs with husband Carey Hart and daughter Willow.

2. When she talked about what makes her feel beautiful.

Pink’s February 2013 interview with Redbook is a treasure trove of notable quotes, including her recollection of rekindling her romance with her husband, motocross racer Carey Hart. After an 11-month hiatus, Hart invited Pink to perform at his club on New Year’s Eve, and Pink showed up looking hot. She did the show, asked Hart back to her room, showed him a photo album of all the cards he’d given her over the years, as well as a rather gory depiction of herself from a bad movie in which her neck was slit, saying, “This is me without you.” And she did this all while wearing his favorite bra and panties, but refused to sleep with him that night when he said he wanted to get back together. Boss.

