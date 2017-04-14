Paris Hilton DJ’s Yoga Class for Free — and Puts Her Name on Wacky Stuff for Sale

Paris Hilton is all about the turntables these days. And jetsetting. There’s still lots of jetsetting. (Photo: Tom Briglia/WireImage)

The Paris Hilton mania of the early aughts has died down from its heyday, but the hotel heiress is still making headlines — nowadays, for DJ’ing a yoga class for free.

It was for charity, you see — a West L.A. Equinox class called “Om This Way,” meant to benefit the Felix Organization, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children in foster care. Yoga instructor Maeve McCaffery told Page Six that Hilton “spoke with heart and was very gracious.” Apparently, Hilton’s new boyfriend, Chris Zylka, also attended the class.

Hilton’s life as a DJ is nothing new — she’s been at it since 2012, commanding top dollar in places like Ibiza, where she played to 10,000 people. Though she’s been criticized by the DJ community, including Deadmau5 taking her to task on Twitter, Hilton told TMZ that she’s one of the top five earners in the world.

This shouldn’t be a surprise, as Hilton has learned how to expand her brand far beyond the crazy-party-girl image she started with back in the Simple Life days. At 36, Hilton is involved in real estate ventures including launches of hotels and casinos, embarked on a singing career (releasing two albums, the most recent in 2014), opened 50 Paris Hilton stores in more than 40 countries, licensed her name to 17 product lines, and introduced her 19th fragrance in 2015. As of 2014, her fragrance line alone made her more than $2 billion.

But what of those product lines that bear the Paris Hilton name? Well, there certainly have been some oddball choices. For example:

Paris Hilton DreamCatchers Hair Extensions: Back in 2008, Hilton launched a line of hair extensions at the Chicago Midwest Beauty Show. The reasoning? “Hair is such an important part of my everyday life, I wear a different hairstyle every day, and I want great hair to be easy for everyone,” Hilton said. Each extension priced out between $8 and $10. Whether they were any good or not is up for debate. As one Internet commenter put it, “All I can honestly tell you is that i have worked for [parent company HairTech International] and they make crappy products.”

Paris Hilton Junior: Yes, Paris Hilton has a clothing line for children. No, this is not a joke. According to the website, which is translated from Italian, "The new brand dedicated to a very young fashion victims who follow all the fashion trends and are perfect on every occasion. For true princesses, like the testimonial of the brand. Paris Hilton, an icon of style, the Queen of dj set, symbol of elegance, freedom, luxury and refinement." Sounds about right.

Paris Hilton Pet: Her beloved pooch Tinkerbell may be long gone (RIP 2014), but Hilton has a line of pet clothing that's perfect for purse dogs. Witness her Instagram reveal of the newest collection, including hats, ruffled dresses, and striped T-shirts, the latter of which costs $55.

Paris Hilton Creativity Collection: An offering for the teen set, Hilton's Creativity Collection seemed to want to capitalize on the scrapbooking mania that gripped the country, and blend it with fashion. Teens were expected to use the kit to "personalize their memories, objects and fashion accessories," whatever that means. According to Hilton, "These fashion kits reinforce creativity and individual style. I hope my collection will inspire young women and give them a greater sense of accomplishment and self confidence." Sure. OK.

Paris Hilton Elegant Touch Natural Beauty False Lashes: Retailing at $12.95, Hilton's lashes are pretty much what you'd expect, though Natural Beauty isn't the only option available. You can always opt for the Super Girly Lash (which helps you "let your inner princess shine") or the Party Girl Lash, which has a sparkly gold lash band. Apparently you can take the girl out of Hyde, but you can't quite take Hyde out of the girl…

Paris Hilton Hollywood Glamour Nails: Why do you need Hilton's press-on nails? According to a release, "Perfectly manicured nails are a beauty basic for any A-lister worth their salt and with Paris Hilton by Elegant Touch, ladies can choose from four different designs of false nail that fall under her favourite looks." You can still buy the options Party Girl Nails, Girly Nails, and Natural Beauty Nails on Hilton's official website.

In one article about Hilton’s entrepreneurial spirit, sister Nicky said that Paris didn’t become this successful from being dumb. So if fake nails, pet clothes, and “crappy” hair extensions make a mint in today’s world, kudos to Paris Hilton for figuring that out. We can’t wait to see what kind of weird thing she puts her name on next.





