Orlando Bloom Dishes on Katy Perry and Those Naked Paddleboarding Pics

Forget Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr — Orlando Bloom’s longest relationship over the years has been with the Internet. In the mid-’90s the Lord of the Rings star was the most Googled person four years in a row — according to an article his mom cut out — and now it’s where you can easily find photos of his, um, penis.

In an interview with Elle U.K., Bloom gets right to addressing two topics the public is eager to hear about: Perry and paddleboarding.

“We’re friends,” he says of the pop star, without mentioning her by name.

In March, Perry, 32, and Bloom, 40, revealed they were taking “respectful, loving space” from their relationship after a year of dating.

“It’s good,” Bloom adds. “We’re all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares what I’m up to. Nor should they.”

Twitter respectfully disagrees with that statement.

In August 2016, social media erupted when photos of Bloom paddleboarding naked circulated online. The actor was enjoying a vacation off the coast of Sardinia with Perry when he fell victim to a paparazzi’s long lens.

“Yes, it was extremely surprising,” he admits of the hysteria around his private parts. “I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen.”

Bloom swears he had no clue paps were nearby.

“I’ve been photographed a million times in a million ways. I have a good radar,” he insists. “We’d been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free… What can I tell you? Note to self: You’re never free. Ha!”

He’s also never free of gossip. After Bloom’s breakup with Perry, reports surfaced as to why the high-profile couple split. The leading theory was that the actor didn’t want to settle down with the songstress.

“It’s between us,” Bloom tells the magazine. “It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don’t have to be about hate.”

Bloom points to his relationship with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The actor and supermodel married in 2010 but divorced three years later. They share one son, Flynn.

“With Miranda, there was a sense that I don’t want my son to go back through the Internet where people have made up lies [about us],” Bloom explains. “Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship. We co-parent really well.”

Kerr is engaged to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel while Perry is busy dismissing Ryan Phillippe dating rumors. As for Bloom, he’s currently paddleboarding solo but is hardly hurting for company.





