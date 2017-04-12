Abigail Breslin Reveals Sexual Assault

It can happen to anyone — and it happened to Abigail Breslin.

The “Little Miss Sunshine” actress, 20, broke her silence about being sexually assaulted in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. Along with a photo of a page showing the definition of consent, she wrote, “i knew my assailant.”

Her message is poignant and it’s timed with Sexual Assault Awareness Month, as she noted with a hashtag. She also used the tag “#breakthesilence.”

Breslin’s candidness encouraged her fans to share their stories in the comments (11,000 so far) — or just applauded her for speaking publicly about her assault..

The actress has recently appeared on Scream Queens and is gearing up for the Dirty Dancing TV remake.





