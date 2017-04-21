Orlando Bloom Helps Son Flynn Make Miranda Kerr’s Birthday Present

Orlando Bloom has called his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, a close friend, and he proved it on her 34th birthday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 40, helped their son, Flynn, with his homemade birthday gift for his mum. Bloom said in an Instagram Story that “after hours of beachcombing, we finally found it” — it being enough collected driftwood to make a sign that said “i [heart] u mum.”





The actor also helped his son, 6, with a butterfly birthday picture that they displayed in a very fancy case behind the sign.

“#HAPPY BIRTHDAY to an amazing mother, co-parent, and friend,” Lando captioned a shot of the finished product with a bunch of emojis.

Among those to like his post was his ex-girlfriend Katy Perry, who spent a lot of time with young Flynn.

In the video, Orlando, who has reportedly been dating Nina Dobrev, reiterates that sentiment, saying, “Happy birthday you amazing mother, you great friend, you wonderful woman in the world.”

Miranda didn’t share a shot of the gift on her social media, but she did post a video of the boy playing “Happy Birthday” to her on the piano. We love that the keys featured colored tabs to help him learn. (The filter was likely made by her fiancé, Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snapchat.)





The Aussie model, who has her own skincare line, isn’t much of an overindulger, but it was probably hard not to with all the cake she was gifted. She shared two different photos of cakes.









Orlando and Miranda married in 2010 but divorced three years later. They have both spoken out many times, however, about how they’ve made co-parenting a priority. And apparently it wasn’t just lip service.





