FYI: Ciara Is Still Pregnant

#BabyWilson is not here yet — that’s what Ciara let the world know yesterday when she shared some new photos of her “big belly.”

The “Goodies” songstress, 31, is expecting her first child with husband Russell Wilson, but the wee one still has some cooking to do. That allowed Ciara time for a casual photo shoot on a tennis court to show off some new, dangerously high Gucci shoes. (Dangerussly?)

She notes it was “truly a balancing game” walking around “in these #Gucci stacks & this big belly.”





A second shot makes it seem like maybe she’s playing tennis, but heck no. Look at those shoes. She shouldn’t even be walking in them.

Ciara is stylin' in her third trimester.

Ciara, who is already mom to 2-year-old son Future, also wants it known that “Mamma can still drop it low….”





Make that: really low.

Pregnant Ciara is looking fierce and fab during a tennis court photo shoot.

She ends the shoot not with another lip-dub of “I’m Every Woman” (sadly!). Instead, she poses with one of the couple’s Great Danes, Prince. “Great day” and “great vibes,” she noted.





And signs off with a parting kiss.

View photos

Ciara and Russell tied the knot last July at a castle in England. The pair, who abstained from sex before the I dos, announced her pregnancy in late October. She had a scary moment in early March when she was involved in a car crash, but there were no injuries to her or the baby. Now she’s showered and just waiting it out for baby. In style.





