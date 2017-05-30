Olivia Newton-John Reveals Breast Cancer Has Returned, Postpones Tour

Olivia Newton-John announced today that she is postponing more upcoming concert dates after learning that her breast cancer has returned after more than 20 years in remission.

“Olivia Newton-John is reluctantly postponing her June U.S. and Canadian concert tour dates,” read a statement posted on her official Facebook page. “The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum. In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.”





The 68-year-old Grease star battled and beat breast cancer after her diagnosis in 1992 , and she has been an outspoken activist for breast cancer awareness ever since.

“I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” wrote Newton-John, whose sister Rona died of a very aggressive brain tumor just four years ago.

The singer and her team are not answering media requests right now, but they are looking to reschedule concert dates in the next few weeks. Those seeking refunds are directed to contact the venues directly.





