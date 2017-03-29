Octavia Spencer Praises Having Dyslexia: ‘It Just Means That Your Brain Functions Differently’

Octavia Spencer just opened up to WENN about having a learning disability. “I was a dyslexic child and am a dyslexic adult.” The Oscar winner said that having “dyslexia gave [her] an edge.”

“I Just remember thinking differently. I could solve puzzles quicker than the average child. … My deductive reasoning was very important.” When Octavia’s teachers noticed something special about her, they supported her skills. “I was actually tested for the gifted program in my school because I was more auditorily inclined.”

Octavia thanked her teachers for their support. “I had great teachers, and I think teachers should be paid as much as athletes.” The actress defended dyslexia from criticism. “That doesn’t really mean you’re not intelligent — it just means that your brain functions differently.”

Other celebrities have also come out about their own experience with dyslexia. Orlando Bloom said, “With dyslexia comes a very great gift … your mind can think creatively.” Whoopi Goldberg said that her mom told her, “You’re not slow; you’re just different.”

