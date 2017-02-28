Norman Reedus and Dave Chappelle Bond Over Motorcycles

The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus and elusive comedian Dave Chappelle were both born to be wild.

The two spent two days together this week as they filmed an episode of the AMC show Ride With Norman Reedus, which features Reedus, 48, cruising around to explore different regions with other celebrity motorcycle enthusiasts. Chappelle, 43, has been known to ride a motorcycle to shows — even those across the country — and simply ride around town.

Related: ‘Walking Dead’ Prank War Continues! Norman Reedus Launches Glitter Attack on Co-Star Andrew Lincoln

On Monday, the Ride With Norman Reedus guys and their crew stopped by the Rancho Alegre Cuban Restaurant in Savannah, Ga., for lunch. TMZ reported that their group dined on Cuban dishes such as lechon asado, pollo asado, paella, ropa vieja, and café Cubano. The bill for the party of 30 to 35 came to a little more than $500, and they left a generous tip that was “way more” than the standard 20 percent.





Reedus shared a photo of the pair during a break from the shoot. Think Chappelle gave Reedus any comedy tips that he can use for his next cameo on Saturday Night Live?



Chappelle, who famously walked away from the popular Chappelle’s Show and the $50 million payday that went with it in 2005, has mentioned his love of motorcycles before. In a November 2014 interview with GQ, he was asked about his plans for the future.

Related: Norman Reedus Bitten by ‘Walking Dead’ Fan Who Lost Her Mind

“I have all these weird fantasies,” Chappelle said. “Going coast-to-coast on my motorcycle and having random barbecues all over America. No show, no nothing.”

Chappelle has changed his mind on at least one of those fronts. Besides his show with Reedus, the funny guy has three comedy specials set to drop on Netflix later this year.





More from Yahoo Celebrity: