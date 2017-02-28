Sarah Silverman Explains Choosing Career Over Children: ‘I’m Living My Fullest Life’
On Monday night, Sarah Silverman kept it real with her 10.1 million fans on Twitter. The comedian was honest about the choice she had to make about pursuing a career or being a mother.
Silverman posted a series of tweets explaining her bold decision. She wrote, “As a comic always working & on the road I have had to decide between motherhood & living my fullest life & I chose the latter. Men don’t have to do that. I’d love to be a fun dad, coming home from the road & being my best fun dad self.”
As a comic always working & on the road I have had to decide between motherhood & living my fullest life & I chose the latter.
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 28, 2017
Sarah also gave a shout-out to her fellow male comics who understand her stance. She considers them as family.
The 46-year-old comedian started doing standup at 17. Through the years, she has often talked about not being a fan of marriage. She is currently dating British actor Michael Sheen.
In an exclusive Yahoo Interview, Bill Paxton reveals his passion for art.
More from Yahoo Celebrity: