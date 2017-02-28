Justin Bieber Takes Down Manager Scooter Braun in Grassy Wrestling Match

Boys will be boys — especially when those boys are Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun. On Monday, the 22-year-old singer and his bad-boy manager hit the grass for a spirited wrestling match. Naturally, both of them posted videos of the action so everyone could see their … um … athletic prowess. The guys are outdoors, somewhere that has pretty insane landscaping. Both are dressed casually and clearly not taking the competition too seriously, until the end, when the pop star tells Braun, “Got you. Tap out. You got to tap.” Fittingly, Bieber captioned the video, “Tap out scooter.” Naturally, Scooter, who is 35, does as he’s told.





For his part, Braun (who also manages Ariana Grande), posted a video taken from a different angle. In his version, Bieber’s rather skinny legs flail around in a desperate attempt to take Braun down. Also, Braun’s underwear gets top billing as they peek out from his stonewashed jeans.

“Just a normal day at the office,” he wrote beside a laughing-so-hard-I’m-crying emoji. He added a series of hashtags including “#justinlovestoshowthearmbar #djkhaledcommentary #thiswentonfor5minutes #funbutexhausting #yeshegotthearmbar #noonefilmedmybodyslam #ilikethisedit,” and finished his post with more thumbs-up and smiling emojis. Guess this was a serious workout for the pair.





All this excitement comes just a few days after Bieber was spotted strutting around West Hollywood with what appeared to be a giant pee stain on the front of his pants. The singer denied any leakage issues in a tweet, explaining, “Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my d*** area…Didn’t bother me if it made ya laugh nice!” It did, Justin. It did.

In summary, Bieber did not wet his pants, did beat his manager Scooter Braun in a wrestling match, and also learned how to style a T-shirt like a cape.





In other words, it’s been a very good week so far. And tomorrow is his birthday!





