Attention World: Justin Bieber Didn’t Pee in His Pants — It Just Looks That Way

Justin Bieber did not pull a Fergie.

The “Sorry” singer, 22, took to Twitter on Thursday to clarify something very important: He did not urinate in his pants the day before. The reason he was walking around West Hollywood with a water stain the size of soccer ball on his $690 sweatpants is because, “Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my d*** area.”

Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my dick area…Didn't bother me if it made ya laugh nice! — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 24, 2017





Yes, he wrote “my d*** area” instead of just, say, “my pants.” #SoBieber.

While he posted two whole tweets about it, he insisted the incident, “Didn’t bother me.” However, he was cool if you found it funny, saying “If it made ya laugh nice!”

The second tweet was a photo of his wet pants photo next to Adam Sandler’s from 1995’s Billy Madison.





“You ain’t cool unless you pee your pants,” it said — a line from the movie. (Sandler’s character pretended he wet his pants to make a young boy who actually did feel better.)

Of course, we can think of nothing else but Fergie, who really did wet her pants.

Bieber is temporarily back in L.A. after a few Purpose tour dates in Mexico. In early March, he’ll be heading to Australia for some more shows.

That gives him a solid week to stir up some trouble in Tinseltown — whether it’s to trash talk Selena Gomez’s new man, get in a fight, or do whatever it is he’s doing with Kourtney Kardashian.





More from Yahoo Celebrity: