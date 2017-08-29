Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are finally commenting on their 'Bachelor' breakup

Not too long ago — in March, to be specific — Bachelor alum Nick Viall got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi. But last week the couple called it quits, telling Us Weekly: “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for.”

Now they’ve both commented on life without one another. Viall gave a more substantial takeaway than his ex, telling Us: “I still love her very much. I’m not afraid to say that. … My friends, my family and Vanessa and I are still very much each other’s support system. We’re trying to do that and it’s a challenge at times, but we still realize that we’re there for each other.”

Grimaldi hasn’t been as outspoken but posted a photo on Instagram that hinted at her own heartbreak. She captioned it: “It’s okay to feel broken. It’s okay to cry. It’s okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay.”

